Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jim Scarcelli on Big Ten quarterbacks

TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Shaq on Tom Brady 00:00-:30

- More Shaq :31-2:30

- Eliminating the B1G divisions 5:17-17:37

- Ranking B1G qb's 17:40-25:58

- Training, lifting and diet changes for football over the years 25:59-37:25

- More Brady 37:26-42:00

---

