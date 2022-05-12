Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jim Scarcelli on Big Ten quarterbacks
TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Shaq on Tom Brady 00:00-:30
- More Shaq :31-2:30
- Eliminating the B1G divisions 5:17-17:37
- Ranking B1G qb's 17:40-25:58
- Training, lifting and diet changes for football over the years 25:59-37:25
- More Brady 37:26-42:00
---
