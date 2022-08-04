Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jim Scarcelli on position battles

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

- John Navarre on QB snaps 00:00-:20

- Scarcelli on former teammate Bob Popowski :21-3:04

- Position battles 3:05-20:10

- Michigan players in the NFL 20:11-23:14

- Michigan recruiting 23:15-30:32

- B1G opposing coaches on Michigan 30:33-45:55

- Michigan practice 45:56-54:00

