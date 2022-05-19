Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jim Scarcelli on Saban vs. Fisher

TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Nick Saban audio 00:00-:30

- Open :30-6:00

- Nick Saban video & audio 8:30-17:45

- Jimbo Fisher video & audio 18:00-33:00

- War of words 33:00-35:53

- Deion Sanders vs Saban 35:34-41:00

- Feedback 41:01-50:00

- Lane Kiffin 50:01-53:00

- Feedback 53:01-60:00

---

