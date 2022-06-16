Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jim Scarcelli ranks Michigan's schedule
MBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Michigan Jeopardy 00:00-2:31
- Scarcelli & Dantonio 3:50-6:00
- Michigan recruiting 6:01-12:30
- Schedule breakdown 12:31-40:00
- Michigan repeating 40:01-52:10
- Keith Jackson impersonation 52:11-54:00
---
