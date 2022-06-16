Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jim Scarcelli ranks Michigan's schedule

MBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Michigan Jeopardy 00:00-2:31

- Scarcelli & Dantonio 3:50-6:00

- Michigan recruiting 6:01-12:30

- Schedule breakdown 12:31-40:00

- Michigan repeating 40:01-52:10

- Keith Jackson impersonation 52:11-54:00

---

