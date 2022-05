TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Happy Cinco De Mayo 00:00-3:00

- NIL & UM 3:44-19:25

- Great D or O in '22 19:26-27:20

- B1G scout MSU, Maryland & Illinois 27:22-33:58

- Jaelin Llewellyn tape 34:00-39:06

- Is UM back in football 39:07-41:52