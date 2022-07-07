Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Jim Scarcelli talks recruiting, defense

MBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Beer at the Big House 00:00-6:20

- Dante Moore & NIL 6:21-31:13

- Penn State preview 31:14-36:47

- Harbaugh vs Franklin 36:48-40:49

- Michigan defense 40:50-51:00

