Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: John Arbeznik on Michigan handling NLI
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- John Arbeznik on UM's current stance on NIL 00:00-2:40
- Does he agree with UM's stance 3:30-7:56
- Losing Dante Moore 7:58-14:52
- Behind-the-scenes discussions 14:53-16:00
- Board of Regents & NIL 16:01-20:00
- Todd Anson tweets 20:01-29:00Wetzel column 29:01-35:40
- Three stars 35:41-45:03
- Team dynamic 45:04-101:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram