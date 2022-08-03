Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: John Navarre talks QB play
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Phil Steele on McNamara & McCarthy :20
- Navarre on first day of fall camp '99 :21-3:20
- Brady & Henson 3:21-4:40
- QB reps in the fall 4:41-7:24
- Captains & QB's 7:25-8:58
- Evaluating McCarthy's style of play 8:59-10:56
- McNamara's experience 10:57-12:24
- How to rotate the QB's 12:25-15:20
- What Navarre is doing now 15:21-17:34
- Summer trips 17:35-19:52
- UM's offense 19:53-21:26
- Watching UM 21:27-23:37
- Vin Scully 24:04-30:00
---
