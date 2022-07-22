Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Juwan Howard eyeing the future

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

-v *Mic issues 00:00-2:51

- Lebron & Bronny at Peach Jam 2:52-8:35

- Isaiah Collier 8:36-14:35

- Papa Kante 14:36-17:55

- Devin Royal 17:56-21:45

- Zayden High 21:46-24:36

- Dug McDaniel 24:37-38:00

- Michigan freshman class 38:01-42:58

