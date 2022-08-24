Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Keys to the season with Brandon Justice
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Mike Sainristil 00:00-:20
- Finding one QB sooner rather than later :21-9:55
- Maryland a trap game 9:56-11:13
- UM MSU 11:14-12:02
- Getting ahead of ourselves 12:03-22:28
- Brandon Justice joins the show
- Why the love for McNamara 22:53-30:44
- Keys to the season 30:45-37:00
- Michigan's identity 37:01-38:18
- Did UM peak last year 38:19-45:45
- UM culture 45:46-51:50
- Hype train 51:51-102:00
- Sharpening The Edge 102:01-105:22