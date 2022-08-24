M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Mike Sainristil 00:00-:20

- Finding one QB sooner rather than later :21-9:55

- Maryland a trap game 9:56-11:13

- UM MSU 11:14-12:02

- Getting ahead of ourselves 12:03-22:28

- Brandon Justice joins the show

- Why the love for McNamara 22:53-30:44

- Keys to the season 30:45-37:00

- Michigan's identity 37:01-38:18

- Did UM peak last year 38:19-45:45

- UM culture 45:46-51:50

- Hype train 51:51-102:00

- Sharpening The Edge 102:01-105:22