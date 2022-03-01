Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Larry Lage previews Michigan-MSU

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

Larry Lage from the AP joins the show

- Phil Martelli on Joe Lunardi 00:00-00:30

- Lage on who needs this game more 2:30-6:30

- On Michigan's resume 6:31-9:00

- UM's ceiling 9:01-11:30

- Lage on covering the Olympics this year 12:00-18:50

- On UM without Juwan Howard 19:20-23:00

- Keys to the game 26:30-30:26

