Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan baseball’s magical run
M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back for another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Audio of final out vs Rutgers 00:00-00:30
- Memorial Day open :31-2:10
- Michigan's run & video of selection 3:52-7:30
- Weiss ejection 7:31-14:40
- UM basketball summer trip 14:41-16:27
- Aria Hutchinson 16:35-21:44
- Top 10 TV series of all time 21:45-29:00
---
