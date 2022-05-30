Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan baseball’s magical run

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back for another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Audio of final out vs Rutgers 00:00-00:30

- Memorial Day open :31-2:10

- Michigan's run & video of selection 3:52-7:30

- Weiss ejection 7:31-14:40

- UM basketball summer trip 14:41-16:27

- Aria Hutchinson 16:35-21:44

- Top 10 TV series of all time 21:45-29:00

---

