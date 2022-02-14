Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan basketball talk

TMBR's Dennis Fithian discusses Michigan's loss to Ohio State and the Super Bowl.

Topics discussed include:

Matthew Stafford video 00:00- 1:30

UM/OSU 3:30-7:00

Bubble watch 7:01-13:00

Frank Beckmann 13:02-14:40

Super Bowl 15:50-34:40

Michigan recruiting spotlight 36:00-38:30

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!