Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan basketball talk
TMBR's Dennis Fithian discusses Michigan's loss to Ohio State and the Super Bowl.
Topics discussed include:
Matthew Stafford video 00:00- 1:30
UM/OSU 3:30-7:00
Bubble watch 7:01-13:00
Frank Beckmann 13:02-14:40
Super Bowl 15:50-34:40
Michigan recruiting spotlight 36:00-38:30
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!