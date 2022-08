M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Scarcelli 00:00-:15

- Quick UM season preview :16-4:00

- Boo UM at home 6:00-29:05

- A2 NIL club 29:06-36:42

- Hype train for UM 36:43-51:46

- Collective talk 51:50-54:35

- Harbaugh criticism this offseason 54:36-109:34