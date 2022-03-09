Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan is 'scary good'
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live.
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-00:20
- Michigan basketball 1:30-9:00
- BTT picks 9:19-12:41
- Michigan football is scary good 13:00-18:45
- QB situation 19:00-26:00
---
