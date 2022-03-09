 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan is 'scary good'
Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan is 'scary good'

Josh Henschke • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live.

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-00:20

- Michigan basketball 1:30-9:00

- BTT picks 9:19-12:41

- Michigan football is scary good 13:00-18:45

- QB situation 19:00-26:00

