Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan is 'scary good'

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live.

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-00:20

- Michigan basketball 1:30-9:00

- BTT picks 9:19-12:41

- Michigan football is scary good 13:00-18:45

- QB situation 19:00-26:00

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!