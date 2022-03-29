Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan over/under 10 wins in 2022?
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Michigan women's team 00:00-2:12
- Michigan over/under 10 wins 2:13-15:15
- Spring Game 15:16-17:45
- Benjamin Hall commits 17:46-21:00
- Feedback 21:01-25:51
---
