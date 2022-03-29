Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan over/under 10 wins in 2022?

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Michigan women's team 00:00-2:12

- Michigan over/under 10 wins 2:13-15:15

- Spring Game 15:16-17:45

- Benjamin Hall commits 17:46-21:00

- Feedback 21:01-25:51

