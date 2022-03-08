Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan ready for a run
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
Brandon Justice joins the show
- Justice on what Harbaugh had to say 00:00-3:00
- JJ McCarthy 3:01-8:49
- Other UM football tidbits 8:50-12:15
- UM wide outs 12:16-13:30
- QB's throwing more 13:31-15:00
- UM basketball 15:02-21:00
---
