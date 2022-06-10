Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan’s QB focus

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Cade McNamara 00:00-2:00

- CJ Carr to ND 3:43-6:00

- Is everything going to be ok 6:00-16:20

- Feedback: Harbaugh to Vikings hurting recruiting 16:21-23:40

- Harbaugh past QB's 24:05-26:49

- Dante Moore 26:50-33:00

- Jadyn Davis and/or Julian Sayin 33:01-35:38

- Top 10 tv series of alltime 35:40-41:00

---

