Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan's quarterback recruiting

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Audio from CF Enquirer 00:20

- UM QB recruiting :21-3:21

- CJ Carr J. Davis & J. Sayin 4:30-6:30

- CJ Carr 6:31-9:40

- Lloyd Carr 9:45-19:00

- It's weird 19:02-24:42

- Michigan QB room 24:43-27:45

- Dante Moore 27:46-43:00

- Feedback 43:00-49:00

---

