Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan's quarterback recruiting
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Audio from CF Enquirer 00:20
- UM QB recruiting :21-3:21
- CJ Carr J. Davis & J. Sayin 4:30-6:30
- CJ Carr 6:31-9:40
- Lloyd Carr 9:45-19:00
- It's weird 19:02-24:42
- Michigan QB room 24:43-27:45
- Dante Moore 27:46-43:00
- Feedback 43:00-49:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram