Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan's tourney chances
In the latest episode of Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian, Dennis discusses Michigan's tournament chances after a big win over Purdue.
Other topics discussed:
- Audio from Moussa Diabate 00:00-00:20
- Michigan basketball over Purdue 2:00-5:59
- Tourney chances updated 6:00-11:00
- Stormin the court? 11:00-16:30
- Tweet time from Tim McCormick & Tracy Wolfson 16:53-18:20
- Jim Harbaugh hires Tom Gamble as director of player personnel 18:21-21:45
- Memorabilia Minute 21:46-26:02
- Michigan Recruiting Spotlight 26:40-30:00
- Super Bowl bets and pick 30:15-39:00
---
