Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan's tourney chances

In the latest episode of Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian, Dennis discusses Michigan's tournament chances after a big win over Purdue.

Other topics discussed:

- Audio from Moussa Diabate 00:00-00:20

- Michigan basketball over Purdue 2:00-5:59

- Tourney chances updated 6:00-11:00

- Stormin the court? 11:00-16:30

- Tweet time from Tim McCormick & Tracy Wolfson 16:53-18:20

- Jim Harbaugh hires Tom Gamble as director of player personnel 18:21-21:45

- Memorabilia Minute 21:46-26:02

- Michigan Recruiting Spotlight 26:40-30:00

- Super Bowl bets and pick 30:15-39:00

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!