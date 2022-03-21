Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan spring practice observations
TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
Jim Scarcelli joins the program
Michigan weekend 00:00-1:34
Michigan Tennessee 2:00-4:48
Michigan Villanova 5:00-10:00
Scarcelli goes to football practice 10:30-11:30
What stood out 11:31-16:20
Special teams 16:21-21:00
Coaches 21:01-24:00Defense 24:01-35:40
Offense 35:41-47:00
The facilities for Michigan 47:01-55:00
Gameplan for 2022 55:01-59:00
