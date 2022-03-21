Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan spring practice observations

TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

Jim Scarcelli joins the program

Michigan weekend 00:00-1:34

Michigan Tennessee 2:00-4:48

Michigan Villanova 5:00-10:00

Scarcelli goes to football practice 10:30-11:30

What stood out 11:31-16:20

Special teams 16:21-21:00

Coaches 21:01-24:00Defense 24:01-35:40

Offense 35:41-47:00

The facilities for Michigan 47:01-55:00

Gameplan for 2022 55:01-59:00

---

