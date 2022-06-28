Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Michigan taking the long view on NIL

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Dan Lanning on NIL 00:00-1:13

- Take a year off of NIL 2:30-15:30

- Feedback should UM adjust 15:31-26:00

- Toviano tweet 26:01-28:52

- McCarthy & McNamara 28:53-41:54

- Gray areas of NIL 41:55-57:38

- Top 10 TV series of all-time 57:39-103:00

---

