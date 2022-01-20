Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Mike Elston talk

TMBR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli discuss the Wolverines' hiring Mike Elston as its next defensive line coach.

Other topics discussed:

- Audio: Cole Cabana on getting his Michigan offer 00:00-:60

- Mike Elston 3:20-11:40

- Jim Harbaugh 11:43-25:30

- MSU & OSU issues 25:31-29:41

- Michigan Recruiting Spotlight 29:51-37:10

- B1G basketball 37:15-48:03

- NFL Divisional Games 48:05-55:41

