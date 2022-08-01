Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Most hyped players heading into camp

Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Phil Steele hypes UM 00:00-2:50

- Mike Morris 2:55-8:28

- Will Johnson 8:29-16:22

- Darruis Clemons 16:23-20:00

- Donovan Edwards 20:01-30:45

- JJ McCarthy 30:46-52:42

- Evan Link 52:43-102:01

- Jadyn Davis 102:02-110:46

- Isaiah Collier 110:47-118:47

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram