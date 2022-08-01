Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Most hyped players heading into camp
Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Phil Steele hypes UM 00:00-2:50
- Mike Morris 2:55-8:28
- Will Johnson 8:29-16:22
- Darruis Clemons 16:23-20:00
- Donovan Edwards 20:01-30:45
- JJ McCarthy 30:46-52:42
- Evan Link 52:43-102:01
- Jadyn Davis 102:02-110:46
- Isaiah Collier 110:47-118:47
---
