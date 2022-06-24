Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: NBA Draft recap

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Caleb Houstan gets drafted 00:00-:10

- Dante Moore 2:30-16:30

- Why losing on Moore is bad 16:31-25:30

- Why it could be ok 25:31-32:55

- Caleb Houstan & Moussa Diabate 32:56-37:25

- Pistons 37:26-41:58

---

