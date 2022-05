TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

Josh Henschke joins the show

- Sound from College Football Enquirer 00:00-:60

- Emoni Bates 2:00-8:30

- Pitt WR to USC? 8:31-12:20

- Cap NIL? 12:58-16:40

- UM collective 16:41-21:04