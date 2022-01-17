Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: On Michigan's big recruiting weekend

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of his Afternoon Live podcast. The topics discussed:

- Michigan football recruiting weekend 2:00-8:30

- U-M basketball update 8:30-17:30

- Harbaugh update 18:00-34:50

- NFL Playoffs 35:00-44:00

---

