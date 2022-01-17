Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: On Michigan's big recruiting weekend
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of his Afternoon Live podcast. The topics discussed:
- Michigan football recruiting weekend 2:00-8:30
- U-M basketball update 8:30-17:30
- Harbaugh update 18:00-34:50
- NFL Playoffs 35:00-44:00
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!