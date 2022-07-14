Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Phil Steele previews Michigan
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Small talk with Phil Steele 00:00-2:48
- On Michigan 2:49-4:21
- On UM QB race 4:22-5:35
- B1G East 5:36-8:20
- On views of Harbaugh 8:21-9:42
- Surprise & improved teams this year 9:43-12:56
- Bryce Young or CJ Stroud 12:57-13:48
- Michigan talk everyday 13:50-20:40
- Enow Etta 20:41-23:39
- Rivals team rankings 23:40-27:00
- Feedback 27:01-40:00
---
