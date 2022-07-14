Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Phil Steele previews Michigan

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Small talk with Phil Steele 00:00-2:48

- On Michigan 2:49-4:21

- On UM QB race 4:22-5:35

- B1G East 5:36-8:20

- On views of Harbaugh 8:21-9:42

- Surprise & improved teams this year 9:43-12:56

- Bryce Young or CJ Stroud 12:57-13:48

- Michigan talk everyday 13:50-20:40

- Enow Etta 20:41-23:39

- Rivals team rankings 23:40-27:00

- Feedback 27:01-40:00

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram