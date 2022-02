TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live.

Topics on this episode include:

Jim Scarcelli joins the show

- Intro and 2-22-22 talk 00:00-2:00

- Thoughts on suspensions 2:00-8:00

- Unwritten rules 8:01-16:50

- Do you like shaking hands after a game 17:00-20:00

- Know your opponent 20:01-34:00

- Michigan v Rutgers 40:00-44:19

- Lloyd Carr getting ticked at JoePa 44:20-45:37