Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting talk with Brandon Justice

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

Brandon Justice TMBR Senior Editor joins the program

- Audio from Jim Harbaugh on JJ McCarthy 00:00-:20

- Justice on Michigan fans concerned about football recruiting 1:30-5:47

- Dante Moore 5:48-8:41

- Sayin & Carr 8:42-12:21

- goodvibes post 13:17-19:45

- Zach Libby post 19:52-25:00

- Antoine Davis 25:30-30:30

- Clayton Kershaw 30:31-35:00

---

