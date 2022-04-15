Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting talk with Brandon Justice
- Audio from Jim Harbaugh on JJ McCarthy 00:00-:20
- Justice on Michigan fans concerned about football recruiting 1:30-5:47
- Dante Moore 5:48-8:41
- Sayin & Carr 8:42-12:21
- goodvibes post 13:17-19:45
- Zach Libby post 19:52-25:00
- Antoine Davis 25:30-30:30
- Clayton Kershaw 30:31-35:00
