Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting talk with Zach Libby
Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Chris Terek '23 OT 00:00-00:30
- Zach Libby on the road :30-3:00
- Detroit Cass Tech 4:05-9:00
- Tayvion Galloway '24 TE 9:01-14:45
- Jayden Limar '23 RB 14:46-16:25
- Justin Scott '24 DT 17:30-22:40
- Rivals Michigan rankings 22:41-26:55
- Brooks Bahr '23 DE commit 30:00-31:50
- Raylen Wilson '23 LB commit 31:51-33:50
- Nyckoles Harbor '23 ATH 33:51-35:20
