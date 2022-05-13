Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting talk with Zach Libby

Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Chris Terek '23 OT 00:00-00:30

- Zach Libby on the road :30-3:00

- Detroit Cass Tech 4:05-9:00

- Tayvion Galloway '24 TE 9:01-14:45

- Jayden Limar '23 RB 14:46-16:25

- Justin Scott '24 DT 17:30-22:40

- Rivals Michigan rankings 22:41-26:55

- Brooks Bahr '23 DE commit 30:00-31:50

- Raylen Wilson '23 LB commit 31:51-33:50

- Nyckoles Harbor '23 ATH 33:51-35:20

