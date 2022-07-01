Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting talk with Zach Libby

Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Fredrick Moore audio 00:00-1:00

- Michigan's week of recruiting 1:01-8:54

- Semaj Bridgman 9:10-11:25

- Fredrick Moore 11:26-14:45

- Collins Acheampong 14:46-17:18

- Enow Etta 17:19-21:02

- Nyckoles Harbor 21:03-25:08

- Dante Moore 25:09-33:25

- Jalen Brown & Amir Herring 33:26-36:39'24's 36;40-45:00

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram