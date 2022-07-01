Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting talk with Zach Libby
Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Fredrick Moore audio 00:00-1:00
- Michigan's week of recruiting 1:01-8:54
- Semaj Bridgman 9:10-11:25
- Fredrick Moore 11:26-14:45
- Collins Acheampong 14:46-17:18
- Enow Etta 17:19-21:02
- Nyckoles Harbor 21:03-25:08
- Dante Moore 25:09-33:25
- Jalen Brown & Amir Herring 33:26-36:39'24's 36;40-45:00
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram