Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Recruiting updates with Zach Libby
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Cade McNamara 00:00-:15
- What Libby is up to right now :16-2:30
- Chris Peal 3:35-8:38
- Caleb Lomu 8:39-11:20
- Mikey Matthews 11:21-14:07
- Nick Harbor 15:20-20:43
- Javien Toviano 20:44-24:18
- Jeremiyah Love 24:19-27:58
- Spencer Fano 27:59-31:19
- Kayden McDonald 31:20-34:14
- Other '23 players to watch 34:15-39:03
- '23 verbals that Libby watched recently 39:04-50:33
- Jadyn Davis 50:34-55:14
- Providence Day practice Channing Goodwin, Jordan Shipp & David Sanders Jr. 55:15-1:05:59