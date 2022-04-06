Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Red Berenson joins the program

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Former Michigan hockey coach Red Berenson joins the program

- Audio from UM goalie Eric Portillo 00:00-00:30

- Michigan's lofty expectations this year: 31-2:30

- Eric Portillo 2:31-3:40

- How do you handle a team with so much talent 3:41-5:49

- Keys for UM 5:50-7:00

- Style of the two teams 7:01-7:55

- His Michigan memories 7:56-8:53

- Being at Red Wings opener with all the captains 8:54-9:52

- The Michigan Man Berenson story on BTN 9:53-12:42

- What will team do over the next 24 hours 12:45-14:30

- What's it like watching Michigan 14:32-16:20

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!