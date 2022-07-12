Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Remembering Gary Moeller

MBR Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live.

Topics discussed include:

- On Moeller 00:00-6:22

- Moeller as an OC/DC & HC 6:23-13:15

- Moeller tributes 13:16-14:50

- The Catch video 14:51-18:10

- The Mo years 18:11-25:11

- Three things on Mo 25:12-27:54

- Mo over the years 27:55-33:39

- Mo recruiting 33:40-35:27

- Dante Moore 35:28-50:40

- Feedback 50:41-59:33

