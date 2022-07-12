Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Remembering Gary Moeller
MBR Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live.
Topics discussed include:
- On Moeller 00:00-6:22
- Moeller as an OC/DC & HC 6:23-13:15
- Moeller tributes 13:16-14:50
- The Catch video 14:51-18:10
- The Mo years 18:11-25:11
- Three things on Mo 25:12-27:54
- Mo over the years 27:55-33:39
- Mo recruiting 33:40-35:27
- Dante Moore 35:28-50:40
- Feedback 50:41-59:33
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram