Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Rising stars for Michigan football

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Cade McNamara audio 00:00-:20

- Open :21-3:59

- Michigan defense 4:00-12:50

- Michigan offense 12:51-24:18

- Jadyn Davis 24:19-33:40

- Top 10 tv shows of all time 33:41-42:00

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!