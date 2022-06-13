Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Rising stars for Michigan football
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Cade McNamara audio 00:00-:20
- Open :21-3:59
- Michigan defense 4:00-12:50
- Michigan offense 12:51-24:18
- Jadyn Davis 24:19-33:40
- Top 10 tv shows of all time 33:41-42:00
---
