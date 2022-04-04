Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Spring game extravaganza

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Cade McNamara sound 00:00-:30

- Dennis' trip to the Big House :31-5:50

- What did we find out? 5:51-8:14

- Being Big Ten Champs 8:15-11:09

- Overview 11:10-14:18

- Darrius Clemons 14:19-16:11

- Other takeaways 16:12-25:50

- Cade McNamara 25:51-29:25

- Other QB's 29:26-30:45

- Halftime 30:46-32:58

- Michigan Spring Game photos 32:59-37:26

- Olusegun Oluwatimi 37:28-40:19

- Feedback 40:20-45:00

---

