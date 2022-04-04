Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Spring game extravaganza
Topics discussed include:
- Cade McNamara sound 00:00-:30
- Dennis' trip to the Big House :31-5:50
- What did we find out? 5:51-8:14
- Being Big Ten Champs 8:15-11:09
- Overview 11:10-14:18
- Darrius Clemons 14:19-16:11
- Other takeaways 16:12-25:50
- Cade McNamara 25:51-29:25
- Other QB's 29:26-30:45
- Halftime 30:46-32:58
- Michigan Spring Game photos 32:59-37:26
- Olusegun Oluwatimi 37:28-40:19
- Feedback 40:20-45:00
