Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Sweet Sixteen countdown
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Dotman 00:00-7:36
- Confidence in Michigan basketball at start of tourney 7:40-10:30
- Point guard play 10:31-13:00
- Dickinson, Houstan & Diabate coming back? 13:13-23:00
- DeVante Jones, Frankie Collins & Dug McDaniel 23:01-28:20
- Michigan vs Villanova 28:21-31:15
- Dotman leaves
- Key to beating Wildcats 32:00-34:30
- Back to the Future Billboard in Japan 36:00-38:04
- Game Day Eve 38:05-42:25
---
