Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Sweet Sixteen countdown

- Dotman 00:00-7:36

- Confidence in Michigan basketball at start of tourney 7:40-10:30

- Point guard play 10:31-13:00

- Dickinson, Houstan & Diabate coming back? 13:13-23:00

- DeVante Jones, Frankie Collins & Dug McDaniel 23:01-28:20

- Michigan vs Villanova 28:21-31:15

- Dotman leaves

- Key to beating Wildcats 32:00-34:30

- Back to the Future Billboard in Japan 36:00-38:04

- Game Day Eve 38:05-42:25

