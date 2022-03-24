Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Sweet Sixteen preview with CJ Baird

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- CJ Baird joins the show

- Jay Wright on Michigan 00:00-:30

- Making the Sweet 16:30-1:21

- Stats 1:22-3:00

- Matchups 3:01-5:00

- Michigan's plan 5:01-8:40

- Nova's plan 8:41-12:30

- Baird's three in Sweet 16 13:00-16:50

- Howard & Beilein before big games 17:00-20:15

- All four games tonight 20:35-27:00

