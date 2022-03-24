Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Sweet Sixteen preview with CJ Baird
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- CJ Baird joins the show
- Jay Wright on Michigan 00:00-:30
- Making the Sweet 16:30-1:21
- Stats 1:22-3:00
- Matchups 3:01-5:00
- Michigan's plan 5:01-8:40
- Nova's plan 8:41-12:30
- Baird's three in Sweet 16 13:00-16:50
- Howard & Beilein before big games 17:00-20:15
- All four games tonight 20:35-27:00
