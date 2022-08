M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Olu Oluwatimi 00:00-1:45

- Carol Hutchins 2:36-4:24

- Scar on the Telestrator 4:28-25:09

- Harbaugh's playbook 25:10-29:55

- High school football starting 30:11-35:46

- UM scheme vs OSU scheme 35:47-41:05

- McNamara & McCarthy 41:06-56:24

- New NIL 56:25-100:05