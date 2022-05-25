Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: The future of college football

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Kirby Hocutt Texas Tech AD 00:00:20

- Open :21-4:00NIL news 6:10-21:14

- Ditching divisions 21:15-36:00

- CFB playoffs 36:01-46:00

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram