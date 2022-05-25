Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: The future of college football
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Kirby Hocutt Texas Tech AD 00:00:20
- Open :21-4:00NIL news 6:10-21:14
- Ditching divisions 21:15-36:00
- CFB playoffs 36:01-46:00
