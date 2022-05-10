Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Three things on Michigan football
Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Jimbo Fisher on NIL 00:00-00:45
- Recruiting 3:00-9:00
- Schedule 9:01-14:56
- Playmakers on defense 14:57-15:58
- Top three Spike Lee movies 15:59-19:50
