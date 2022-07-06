Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Tracy Smith hire with Brandon Justice

MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Pat Forde 00:00-:20

- Regent Acker :21-9:25

- Recruiting rankings predictions 9:26-15:26

- ND, Dante Moore & Oregon 16:00-24:30

- Brandon Justice on Smith hire 24:31-42:14

- Justice on NIL & recruiting prediction 42:15-54:00

---

