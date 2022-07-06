Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Tracy Smith hire with Brandon Justice
MBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Pat Forde 00:00-:20
- Regent Acker :21-9:25
- Recruiting rankings predictions 9:26-15:26
- ND, Dante Moore & Oregon 16:00-24:30
- Brandon Justice on Smith hire 24:31-42:14
- Justice on NIL & recruiting prediction 42:15-54:00
---
