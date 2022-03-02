Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Troy Woolfolk joins the show
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live.
Topics discussed include:
Troy Woolfolk joins the program
- Tom Izzo 00:00-:20
- Troy Woolfolk on being the fastest Wolverine alive :45-2:25
- Response to his claim 2:30-3:30
- How fast 3:50-4:40
- What surface 4:41-5:30
- Spring Game 5:38-7:50
- Challengers 8:10-9:00
- Track speed v football 9:20-16:00
- Training 16:01-20:00
- Diet 20:01-21:30
- Butch or Troy 22:00-23:20
- Michigan's 2021 season 23:30-24:44
- Current UM DB's 24:45-25:40
- Spring Game race 25:41-27:34
Woolfolk leaves
- Michigan basketball 28:00-41:00
