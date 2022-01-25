Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: West Bloomfield coach Zach Hilbers

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back for another episode of Afternoon Live. Topics discussed include:

- Zach Hilbers is a long time assistant coach at West Bloomfield HS 00:00-15:40

- Michigan basketball 15:41-19:45

- Michigan Recruiting Spotlight Josh Conerly Jr audio 19:46-26:00

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!