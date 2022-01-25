Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: West Bloomfield coach Zach Hilbers
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back for another episode of Afternoon Live. Topics discussed include:
- Zach Hilbers is a long time assistant coach at West Bloomfield HS 00:00-15:40
- Michigan basketball 15:41-19:45
- Michigan Recruiting Spotlight Josh Conerly Jr audio 19:46-26:00
