Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: What's not to like with U-M right now?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Billy Napier on changing CFB landscape 00:00-:30
- Michigan's offseason:31-2:18
- What's not to like about Michigan 3:30-6:00
- Orange Bowl 6:01-12:20
- Non-conference schedule 12:21-18:30
- Recruiting 18:31-26:00
- Top ten tv series of all time 26:06-30:00
---
