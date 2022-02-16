Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Who replaces Hutchinson and Ojabo?

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live. Topics discussed on this episode include:

- Tom Izzo audio 00:00-:30

- B1G basketball 1:00-6:00

- Michigan at Iowa 7:57-10:25

- Who will replace Hutchinson & Ojabo 12:15-23:57

- Michigan recruiting spotlight, Jimmy Rolder video 24:00-31:00

---

