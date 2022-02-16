Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Who replaces Hutchinson and Ojabo?
TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live. Topics discussed on this episode include:
- Tom Izzo audio 00:00-:30
- B1G basketball 1:00-6:00
- Michigan at Iowa 7:57-10:25
- Who will replace Hutchinson & Ojabo 12:15-23:57
- Michigan recruiting spotlight, Jimmy Rolder video 24:00-31:00
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @GoBlueMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!