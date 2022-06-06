Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Who's got it better than us?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Harbaugh on NIL 00:00-:20
- Open:21-1:20
- Harbaugh on NIL 2:45-13:00
- Harbaugh playing chess, others checkers 13:01-18:05
- ROI for donors 18:06-22:38
- Can UM be transformative and transactional 22:39-26:58
- CJ Carr 26:59-37:30
- UM medallions 37:31-42:00
- Michigan baseball 42:02-43:44
- 78th anniversary of DDay 43:45-47:00
---
