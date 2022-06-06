Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Who's got it better than us?

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh on NIL 00:00-:20

- Open:21-1:20

- Harbaugh on NIL 2:45-13:00

- Harbaugh playing chess, others checkers 13:01-18:05

- ROI for donors 18:06-22:38

- Can UM be transformative and transactional 22:39-26:58

- CJ Carr 26:59-37:30

- UM medallions 37:31-42:00

- Michigan baseball 42:02-43:44

- 78th anniversary of DDay 43:45-47:00

---

