Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Will Michigan go back-to-back vs. OSU?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another Episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Jimbo Fisher 00:00-:25
- Open :25-7:07
- Winning at OSU 7:08-16:40
- Feedback Donovan Edwards 16:41-20:12
- Twitter feedback on winning at OSU 22:00-33:03
- SP+ projections 33:04-40:00
- EMU SP+ 40:01-40:57
- Top ten tv series of all time #9 41:00-45:00
