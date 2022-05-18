Afternoon Live with Dennis Fithian: Will Michigan make it back to the CFP?

TMBR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Show open 00:00-2:40

- Michigan football last year 3:40-9:58

- Michigan football this year 9:59-18:50

- Will loss of both coordinators hurt UM 18:51-25:30

- Pistons picking #5 in NBA Draft '22 26:00-36:00

TMBR is now taking your calls! Join Clubhouse App and we will take your calls during the show. Download the Clubhouse APP. Easy to join. Search Michigan Football Live or Dennis Fithian. Your call will be put in.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram